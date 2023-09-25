Team India to head into ODI World Cup 2023 as the No. 1 ranked side 

Following their 99-run win [DLS method] over Australia in the second one-dayer at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Team India will head into 2023 ODI World Cup as the No. 1 ranked team.

Ahead of the series against Australia at home, the Men in Blue needed to win two of the three matches to ensure that they begin the World Cup as the top ranked team as per the official ICC rankings. The World Cup hosts ensured the same by winning the first two matches of the series.

India beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI to claim the No. 1 spot in the one-day rankings. With the win, they also became the top-ranked side across formats as they were already heading the Test and T20I rankings.

ICC revealed that this is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a team has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. South Africa (August 2012) are the only other nation to achieve the feat.

The triumph on Sunday, September 24 in Indore confirmed that India would be the top ranked team at the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held from October 5 to November 19.

As per the latest ICC ODI team rankings, India are numero uno with 117 rating points, followed by Pakistan (115) and Australia (110). South Africa (106) and England (105) complete the top five in the ICC ODI rankings.

India put up a dominant display in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Team India came up with a fantastic effort to defeat Australia by 99 runs in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, they posted 399/5 on the board, their highest-ever total against Australia in the format.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply for 8. However, Shubman Gill (104 off 97) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90) struck magnificent hundreds and featured in a 200-run stand for the second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav (72* off 37) and KL Rahul (52 off 38) also made important contributions as the Men in Blue set Australia a mammoth target of 400.

The visitors’ target was revised to 317 in 33 overs due to rain. David Warner (53 off 39) and Sean Abbott (54 off 36) played good knocks, but spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/42) impressed with the ball as India bowled out Australia for 217 in 28.2 overs.