Team India indulge in a unique game during training ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India cricketers indulged in a unique game during a practice session at the ICC academy ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the summit clash on Sunday (March 9).

The Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the Champions Trophy league stage and topped the Group A points table. Team India then beat Australia in the first semifinal to secure a spot in the final.

The Indian players are training intensely at the ICC academy in Dubai to prepare themselves for Sunday's all-important contest against the Kiwis. A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of the players' fun activities during training sessions before the final. In it, the star cricketers could be seen playing a unique game by exchanging catches with their teammates.

You can watch the video below:

"I think batting first is the right way to go"- Aakash Chopra ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the 2025 Champions Trophy final and opined that batting first might be the right choice, considering the dry pitches in Dubai. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"It's not a pitch where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. It doesn't remain a flat pitch throughout, and even if it remains, you only chase when you know dew will come, or else, why should you take a risk? When you have so many spin weapons and dew is not going to come, and the pitch can only slow down and not become fast over 100 overs as there is no grass and dew, I think batting first is the right way to go."

He continued:

"Win the toss, bat first, score 280-285, and put pressure on the opposing team. If you play very well, you might touch 300 as well. It will be tough, but you can. If you are able to do that, you will throw the cat among the pigeons, and then I don't think they would be able to chase 300."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

