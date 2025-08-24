Team India keeper-batter slams 42-ball 100 ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson smacked a 42-ball hundred in a Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 fixture ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. In the game between Aries Kollam Sailors and Kochi Blue Tigers on Sunday, August 24, Samson fired in a mammoth run-chase under pressure.Kochi Blues were chasing a huge target of 237. Sanju Samson, who opened the batting, took the attack to the bowlers right from the word go. He first got to a blazing half-century off just 16 balls and then converted it to three figures.Samson reached his hundred with a single on the fifth ball of the 14th over. The ton included 13 fours and five maximums. The India keeper-batter had batted in the middle-order at umer six in their previous game and failed to score big, making 13 runs.However, as he returned to his usual opening position, he ended up smashing a stellar century. Samson has an exceptional record as an opener in T20Is. In 17 games, he has scored 522 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike-rate of 178.77 with three hundreds. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis knock proved to be a match-winning one as the Kochi Blue Tigers won the game by four wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish. The brilliant century would give him immense confidence ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. He was eventually dismissed for 121 off 51 balls with 14 fours and seven maximums at a strike-rate of 237.25.Will Sanju Samson's scintillating ton strengthen his position in the Indian team for 2025 Asia Cup?While Sanju Samson has been picked in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad as the first-choice keeper-batter, there is a possibility that he may not start in the playing 11. Notably, Shubman Gill returned to the T20I fold and has also been named vice-captain.Tilak Verma is likely to bat at number three, followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav at four. Shubman Gill, being the vice-captain, would certainly start as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. That said, Samson may have to sit out of the team once again despite his impressive performances.He does not have a great record batting at number four or below in T20Is. In such a scenario, Jitesh Sharma could take the spot of the keeper-batter down the order. However, Samson's scintillating century in the KCL 2025 clash is yet another testimony of what his best position is in the format.The Indian team would now face a serious selection conundrum. Samson's fine form could make it hard to leave him out. However, his inclusion would mean that there could be no place for vice-captain Gill in the side.