Team India members presented with diamond rings to mark 2024 T20 World Cup win [Watch]

Members of the victorious Indian team, who clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA by beating South Africa in the final, were presented with diamond rings by the BCCI at its annual awards night ceremony.

In a video shared by the BCCI on its official Instagram handle, the players, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, were seen being presented with the rings.

Along with this presentation, the most prestigious moment of the night came when legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the governing body.

Rahul Dravid, who was the head coach of the team back then, was not seen attending the ceremony. Star batter Virat Kohli, too, did not attend the ceremony as he was busy participating in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi against Railways.

India currently playing a three-match ODI series against England

Team India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against England at home. The Men in Blue comfortably won the first match of the series by four wickets in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

The second and third matches of the series will be played in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and February 12, respectively. England will have to come back strongly to keep the series alive.

After having lost the T20I series that preceded the one-dayers 1-4, England seem to be going through a poor run of form. Nothing short of magic will work in their favor as they look to turn their fortunes around in Cuttack.

India and England will then both jet off to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, where the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held later this month. India's matches, however, will be played only in the UAE due to political tensions with Pakistan.

