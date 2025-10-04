Team India name squad for AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series; new captain announced while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return 

Team India have announced a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, away from home. The travelling contingent includes the highly anticipated return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will feature in national colors for the first time since the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.The 50-over side features a new captain in the form of Shubman Gill, who takes over the leadership duties from Rohit Sharma, while batter Shreyas Iyer is the new vice-captain of the side.The ODI series marks the start of a long journey with the 2027 ODI World Cup being the finish line. The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad for the Australia tour in a press conference after the Men in Blue's win over the West Indies in the first Test in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI series after the injury he sustained during the Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He was deemed unfit to partake in the final against Pakistan after a suspected left quadriceps injury. The management has named Nitish Kumar Reddy as the pace bowling all-rounder option in the squad instead, while Shivam Dube misses out.Rishabh Pant, who was the back-up wicket-keeper in India's last ODi assignments, does not make the cut as he is still recovering from a fractured foot that he sustained during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. He is also not a part of the ongoing home Test series against the West Indies. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel has been named as the secondary wicket-keeping option behind KL Rahul.The Indian squad includes a solitary frontline spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, along with two all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, while veteran Ravindra Jadeja did not make the cut. Mohammed Siraj is set to spearhead the seam bowling, and will be assisted by Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna, while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.Team India squad for three-match ODI series against Australia Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.Team India's ODI series against Australia to commence from October 19 onwardsThe Men in Blue, once again, have a short break between assignments as they are set for the ODI series right after the home Test series against the West Indies. The Shubman Gill-led side could be involved in the second Test in Delhi until October 14, should the match go until the last day, while the series opener against Australia is scheduled for October 19.Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney are set to play host to the three ODI matches on October 19, October 23, and October 25, respectively. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series from October 29 onwards.