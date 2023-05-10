Team India to open their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai; Pakistan clash set for October 15 - Reports 

Team India will kick-start their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a high-profile clash against Australia at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the tournament is likely to start on October 5 with a replay of the final of the previous edition between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the marquee clash between India and Pakistan has been penciled in for Sunday, October 15.

The mammoth venue in Ahmedabad, which boasts a seating capacity of over 1,00,000, will also play host to the final on Sunday, November 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the entire schedule soon, likely after the culmination of the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which hosted the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup, will reportedly play host to one of the two semi-finals. A total of 12 venues including Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, and Raipur are set to contest a total of 48 matches in the tournament, which comprises 10 nations.

Pakistan have agreed to tour India for the World Cup; PCB chief Najam Sethi expresses concerns over matches in Ahmedabad

The BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are currently embroiled in a dispute over the 2023 Asia Cup's hosting rights. The PCB threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India after the BCCI expressed its reservations about sending the Indian team to Pakistan.

However, the report states that Pakistan will be participating in the ODI World Cup, even though they are losing the battle to keep a hold of the Asia Cup in their country.

While the PCB has agreed to cross the border, they have expressed their concern about playing their matches in Ahmedabad. As a result, the Men in Green will play their matches across Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru according to the tentative schedule drawn up. Pakistan have agreed to play in Ahmedabad should their team make it to the final.

A total of eight teams have secured automatic qualifications for the tournament, with South Africa claiming the last spot recently. The Proteas secured their berth after the first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out.

Slots for two more teams are available for which Sri Lanka, West Indies, Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, UAE, and host Zimbabwe will compete in a qualifying tournament in a few months' time.

