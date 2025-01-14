Team India opener to play for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Reports

In-form Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is reportedly said to feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir, which begins on January 23. India's Test captain Rohit Sharma is also training with the Mumbai squad, but there is confirmation over whether he will be part of the match.

Jaiswal was among the few bright spots for India during their forgettable 3-1 loss during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The left-handed batter scored 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44, with one hundred and two fifties.

As per a report in The Times of India, Jaiswal is available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against J&K and will be picked. TOI quoted a source from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as saying:

"He has been asked to report for Mumbai practice from tomorrow. He is available for the match on January 23, and he will be picked for that game."

The report further added that the Mumbai selectors will soon pick the squad for the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu & Kashmir. The development comes even as the 23-year-old was left out of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against England at home. The Men in Blue will take on the Englishmen from January 22 to February 2.

Mumbai are currently third in Group A of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 points table. They played five matches in the first leg of the domestic red-ball competition and have 22 points to their name. Mumbai won three games and lost one, while one match ended in a draw. In their last match in the first leg, they thumped Services by nine wickets in Delhi.

A glance at Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance for India in BGT 2024-25

Jaiswal (23) began his Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign on a disappointing note. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth. The southpaw, however, scored a magnificent 161 in the second essay.

The youngster struggled in the next two Tests. He was dismissed for 0 & 24 in Adelaide and registered scores of 4 & 4* in Brisbane. Jaiswal, however, impressed with 82 & 84 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. But he ended BGT 2024-25 with disappointing scores of 10 & 22 in Sydney.

