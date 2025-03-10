Team India pacer gifts fan an autographed helmet after 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh gifted a signed helmet to a young fan in the stands after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue lifted the trophy after beating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final.

Arshdeep Singh was part of India's 15-man squad in the tournament but did not play a single game. Harshit Rana got the chance ahead of him as the second pacer in the initial games. The team management then went in with an extra spinner in Varun Chakaravarthy, which meant Arshdeep kept warming the bench throughout their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

ICC shared a video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of Arshdeep Singh's kind gesture after the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. In it, the left-arm pacer can be seen giving an autographed helmet to a young kid.

You can watch the video below:

"We've played some really good cricket through the tournament"- Rohit Sharma on India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign

After a couple of low scores in the tournament, India captain Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion in the final and led his side from the front with the bat during the 252-run chase with a brilliant knock of 76 (83). It earned him the Player of the Match award. Reflecting on the triumph and his performance, Sharma said (via Sportstar):

"We've played some really good cricket through the tournament. To come out here having the result our way is a great feeling. Very very happy. (On his approach) It's obviously not natural to me but it is something I really wanted to do and when you're trying to do something different you need the backing of the team and the management. They were right through with me."

He continued:

"In the ODI World Cup as well with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, this is what I spoke to him and he was very much okay with it and now Gauti bhai as well. It was all about getting that backing and it was something I really wanted to do. I've played all these years in a different style but I wanted to try and see if we could play differently and get the results we were looking for."

India has now won two ICC trophies within nine months (2024 T20 World Cup) after a drought of 11 years.

