Team India pacer sports white headband as tribute to Graham Thorpe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 01, 2025 23:09 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Team India in a huddle on Day 2 of the fifth Test - Source: Getty

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj wore the white headband as a tribute to the late Graham Thorpe on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test. Graham Thorpe was a former English cricketer who was born on August 1, 1969. His 56th birth anniversary was celebrated at The Oval, where the Test is being played.

While bowling in the first innings, Siraj sported the white headband to pay his tributes. He bowled the 50th over with the headband on. The India pacer had it on for an over and took it off as he came on to bowl the 52nd over.

Not just Siraj, the English cricketers and crowd also wore the white headband as The Oval delivered a standing ovation in his memory.

Watch the video of Siraj bowling with the headband below:

Below are some pictures as well, posted by users on X (formerly Twitter):

Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests and 82 ODIs for England. In the longest format, he scored 6744 runs, averaging 44.66 with 16 hundreds and 39 fifties. The one-day format saw him score 2380 runs with 21 half-centuries. He also served as England's batting coach after retirement.

India fight back to bundle England out for 247 on Day 2

India were bowled out for 224 as they resumed their first innings on Day 2. In reply, the hosts started strongly as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a 92-run stand upfront.

Things seemed bleak as the bowlers appeared clueless. However, they picked up wickets regularly once both the English openers were dismissed. The hosts slipped from 175/4 to 247 all out, managing a slender 23-run lead. Notably, they are a batter short with Chris Woakes being ruled out after a shoulder injury.

The visiting pacers fought back after the initial hammering. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the charge, bagging four wickets apiece. Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell. Meanwhile, Prasidh accounted for the scalps of Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson.

Akash Deep chipped in with the wicket of Ben Duckett. A win in this Test will help India level the series.

Rishab Vm

Edited by Rishab Vm
