Team India pacer tries to inspect England batter's bat on day 2 of IND vs ENG 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted inspecting an England batter's bat on day two of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. The Hyderabad-born cricketer picked up the bat and seemingly tried to shadow bat, before leaving it by the stumps as he had found it.
The incident occurred during a drinks break as Siraj saw a bat lying around by the stumps and picked it up casually before putting it away. Bat inspection by umpires became a regular feature of IPL 2025 to ensure that the players comply with regulations, specifically relating to bat size and dimensions. A handful of cricketers' bats were disapproved as they did not meet the requirements.
Meanwhile, below is the video of Siraj's antics with the bat:
During England's first innings, Siraj went wicketless in his 14 overs while conceding 50 runs at 3.57 runs per over.
Mohammed Siraj goes wicketless on day two but Team India hangs on
Although the 31-year-old couldn't take a wicket, the Test is finely poised ahead of the next three days. Jasprit Bumrah was the only successful Indian bowler with three wickets, starting by dismissing Zak Crawley for 4. He broke the 122-run partnership between Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett by removing the latter for 62 after the tea break.
The 31-year-old then dismissed Joe Root for 28, removing the ace batter for the 10th time in the format. Bumrah would also have had the scalp of Harry Brook for a duck in the final over of the day as the latter played a loose shot off a short-pitched delivery. However, the right-arm pacer had overstepped. Ollie Pope reached his ton and will resume day three on 100 off 131 balls.
India began the day at 359/3 but were bowled out for 471 after Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue took four scalps each.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news