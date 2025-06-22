Team India pacer tries to inspect England batter's bat on day 2 of IND vs ENG 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted inspecting an England batter's bat on day two of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. The Hyderabad-born cricketer picked up the bat and seemingly tried to shadow bat, before leaving it by the stumps as he had found it.

Ad

The incident occurred during a drinks break as Siraj saw a bat lying around by the stumps and picked it up casually before putting it away. Bat inspection by umpires became a regular feature of IPL 2025 to ensure that the players comply with regulations, specifically relating to bat size and dimensions. A handful of cricketers' bats were disapproved as they did not meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Siraj's antics with the bat:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During England's first innings, Siraj went wicketless in his 14 overs while conceding 50 runs at 3.57 runs per over.

Mohammed Siraj goes wicketless on day two but Team India hangs on

Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the 31-year-old couldn't take a wicket, the Test is finely poised ahead of the next three days. Jasprit Bumrah was the only successful Indian bowler with three wickets, starting by dismissing Zak Crawley for 4. He broke the 122-run partnership between Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett by removing the latter for 62 after the tea break.

Ad

The 31-year-old then dismissed Joe Root for 28, removing the ace batter for the 10th time in the format. Bumrah would also have had the scalp of Harry Brook for a duck in the final over of the day as the latter played a loose shot off a short-pitched delivery. However, the right-arm pacer had overstepped. Ollie Pope reached his ton and will resume day three on 100 off 131 balls.

India began the day at 359/3 but were bowled out for 471 after Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue took four scalps each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news