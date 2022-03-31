Team India to play 2 T20Is in USA as part of an 8-game white-ball series against West Indies this Jul-Aug: Reports

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will play two T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America (USA), as per Cricbuzz.

The Men in Blue are due to travel to the West Indies for a white ball series, comprising three One Day Internationals followed by five T20Is. As per reports in Cricbuzz, Cricket West Indies (CWI) might host the last two games in Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

Interestingly, India have already played four T20Is at the venue, twice each during their 2016 and 2019 tours.

The series is expected to take place between mid-July and early August. Rohit Sharma and his men are likely to travel directly to the West Indies from England, where they are scheduled to play a Test and six limited overs games.

The report also adds that the series will commence with three ODIs followed by five T20Is after which the West Indies cricketers will join their individual squads for CPL 2022, scheduled to commence on August 29.

"It is good for cricket" - Official on India playing in the USA

An Indian official, who has a keen interest in the development of cricket in the USA, feels the two games could reignite the love for the sport in the region.

"There has not been much international cricket in the US of late, and if these games are played there, it is good for cricket in the US," the official said to Cricbuzz.

A BCCI official in the knowhow of developments added that playing the last two games in the USA would be logistically beneficial for the Asian giants.

"Playing the last two T20Is in the US makes logistical sense for the Indian team," he said.

CWI hasn't confirmed the same or denied it, saying the schedule would be out soon. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the full schedule of the series.

Incidentally, CWI and the USA CA are scheduled to jointly host the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

