Team India players have a hilarious argument with fielding coach during training ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

A few Team India players were seen having a hilarious argument with the fielding coach during a training session ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. England are set to host India for a five-match Test series beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The visitors are already in Leeds ahead of the opening Test and have begun training as well. During a fielding session, a few players such as Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja were seen having a hilarious yet intense arguement with fielding coach T Dilip. The players appeared to be taking fielding drills and were seen in their new training kits as well.

Watch the video of the same posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had flown back to the country for a family emergency, has also rejoined the team and can be seen on the field in the same video during the training session.

Can Team India begin their new WTC cycle on a positive note?

Notably, the England series also marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025 to 2027) for India. They could not make it to the final of the 2025 edition, which was played between South Africa and Australia and won by South Africa.

India had featured in the finals in the inaugual edition in 2021 and in 2023 as well but lost on both occasions. With successive series defeats over New Zealand at home and Australia in Australia, they failed to qualify for the final this time around.

Under the leadership of newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, in the absence of stalwarts and experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, it will be a challenging series for India with many youngsters in the team.

It will also be a challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir after the defeats against New Zealand and Australia. The visitors will be keen to start the new WTC cycle on a positive note with a series victory against England, particularly in England. An overseas series win first up will give them confidence as a group as they begin a new era in Test cricket for India.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

