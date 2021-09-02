IND vs ENG 2021: Why are the Indian players wearing black armbands today?

Team India players are sporting black armbands in the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series against England at the Oval.

Indian players are sporting a black armband as a mark of respect to the late Vasudev Paranjpe - a respected member of the Indian cricket community who played a crucial role in shaping the careers of plenty of great Indian cricketers.

The BCCI Twitter handle intimated the same ahead of the start of the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval.

''The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.''

The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Vasudev Paranjpe, 82, passed away at his Mumbai residence on August 29 due to an age-related illness.

Paranjpe featured in 29 First-Class matches for Mumbai and Baroda cricket team between 1956-70. He ended his playing career with a total of 785 first-class runs, including a career-best score of 127 against Baroda in the 1964 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Vasudev Paranjpe was a modern-day 'Dronacharya' for four generations of Indian cricketers

Vasudev Paranjape, seen here sitting next to Sunil Gavaskar, passed away at the age of 82

But it was his exploits after his playing career that propelled him into the upper echelons of the Indian cricket community.

From the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to Dilip Vengsarkar, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, Vasoo Paranjpe played a stellar role in shaping the careers of four generations of Indian cricket.

Since his unfortunate death, tributes have poured in from the former as well as current Indian cricketers.

The BCCI also released an official statement on Paranjpe's demise, with President Sourav Ganguly recalling the times that he spent with the former during his playing days.

The fact that the Indian cricket team is sporting a black armband in memory of Paranjpe underlines the respect that he earned during his decorated coaching career.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root won the toss in the Oval Test and with overcast conditions greeting everyone in south London, he had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

England have made two changes to their playing XI. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope have replaced Sam Curran and Jos Buttler.

India have also made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav replacing Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami respectively.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar