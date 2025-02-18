After controversy, Team India’s jersey to have Pakistan’s name for 2025 Champions Trophy

The Indian team unveiled their jersey for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy on Monday, February 17. As observed from the photos, the jersey has the name of the host nation Pakistan displayed on it.

The Indian jersey features the official 2025 Champions Trophy logo including the name of the host nation, Pakistan. While there were rumors around India not having Pakistan's name on their jersey, all speculations have been put to rest with the jersey reveal.

Earlier, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia had also confirmed that India would go by the ICC regulations, concerning rumours that the Men In Blue would not wear a jersey with Pakistan's imprint for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The BCCI also shared pictures on social media, showing Indian players such as captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer wearing the jersey for the mega event which features the official logo with Pakistan's name on it as well.

Further, the ICC also posted pictures of Indian players receiving their ICC awards and Team of the Year caps. In these pictures too, the Indian players can be seen wearing the jersey that has host nation Pakistan's name with the official logo present.

India to begin 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20

While the tournament is set to begin on February 19, India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan, the hybrid model will see the Men In Blue playing all their group-stage games in Dubai. During the previous edition of the tournament in 2017, India had a near-perfect campaign.

They made it to the finals of the tournament but eventually fell short, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan and finishing as runners-up. India last won the Champions Trophy during the 2013 edition in England.

When India last met Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy during the 2017 edition, it was during their semi-final clash in Birmingham. Bangladesh put up 264/7 batting first. An unbeaten century from Rohit Sharma (123*) and an unbeaten 96 from Virat Kohli ensured that India got over the line with ease and won the game comfortably with nine wickets to spare in the end.

