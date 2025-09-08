  • home icon
  Team India's young batting star cheekily gifts Shubman Gill a red rose on his 26th birthday ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Team India’s young batting star cheekily gifts Shubman Gill a red rose on his 26th birthday ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:09 IST
2023 Asia Cup - India v Bangladesh - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill celebrating after scoring a hundred in Asia Cup 2023 - Source: Getty

Young Team India batting star Abhishek Sharma presented his teammate Shubman Gill with a cheeky gift on the latter's 26th birthday ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will begin on September 9 and will be played in the UAE.

Shubman Gill turned 26 on Monday, September 8, a day before the commencement of the multination tournament. He returned to the T20I set-up and has been named vice-captain as well.

Abhishek Sharma gifted Gill with a red rose. He had a wide smile on his face, while Gill could not help but smile and covered his face with his hand. Wishing him on the special day, Abhishek shared a story on his Instagram handle and wrote:

"Mubarka janamdinn diya gill Saab (Happy birthday gill Sir)."

Below is the video from Abhishek's story, posted by a user on X -

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have played a lot of cricket with each other since their early days. The two represented India at the U19 World Cup in 2018. They have also played domestic cricket together for Punjab and share a close bond.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill likely to open for India in Asia Cup 2025

The duo will be seen together in action once again during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. While Shubman Gill is the vice-captain, Abhishek Sharma was named in the 15-member squad and will open the batting as well.

Abhishek has been opening for India in T20Is for a while now and has performed well to cement his spot at the top. The left-hander has scored 535 runs from 17 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike-rate of 193.84 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

Sanju Samson was Abhishek's opening partner in T20Is. However, the 26-year-old returning to the side and being named vice-captain means that he would be seen partnering Abhishek at the top.

Gill has played 21 T20Is so far. The right-hander has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike-rate of 139.27 with a hundred and three half-centuries.

The duo of Abhishek and Gill would be expected to fire upfront and get India off to solid starts consistently throughout the tournament.

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
