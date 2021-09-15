Team India skipper Virat Kohli gains one spot in ICC T20I player rankings

Team India captain Virat Kohli has gained one slot to move up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest ICC T20I player rankings.

India haven’t played a T20I since March. However, Kohli swapped places with New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who moved down to the fifth position. KL Rahul is at the No. 6 position and is the only other Indian batter apart from Kohli in the top 10 of the ICC T20I player rankings.

Quinton de Kock, who enjoyed a memorable run with the bat as South Africa swept Sri Lanka 3-0, has gained four positions and now occupies the No. 8 slot in the ICC T20I player rankings. De Kock scored 153 runs at an average of 153 and a strike rate of 121.42.

The other South African opener, Reeza Hendricks, who was the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 112 runs, moved into the top 20. Aiden Markram, who hit 69 runs at a strike rate of 132.69, climbed 12 spots and now occupies the No. 11 position in the updated ICC T20I player rankings.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera was among the few bright spots. Back after recovering from a shoulder injury, he hit 69 runs in two matches and gained 10 places to claim the 39th spot.

Further, following the completion of the T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand, Black Caps skipper Tom Latham and Finn Allen moved up to No. 44 and No. 66 respectively. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Naim and Mahmud Ullah reached No. 24 and No. 29 respectively in the ICC T20I player rankings.

Bjorn Fortuin breaks into Top 50 of ICC T20I player rankings for bowlers

Looking at the ICC T20I player rankings for bowlers, Bjorn Fortuin, the leading wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka-South Africa series, gained 103 places to break into the top 50. Fortuin picked up five wickets in three games at a strike rate of 14.4 and an economy rate of 4.75.

Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who claimed four wickets in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, has moved up from No. 10 to No. 8. Nasum Ahmed, who claimed 4 for 10 in the same match, gained 25 places and now occupies the 15th position in the ICC T20I player rankings for bowlers.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 10 scalps, climbed 93 places to move into the top 60.

In the ODI Player Rankings, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra, who smashed six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea, moved up 169 places to reach No. 132 in the batting charts.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar