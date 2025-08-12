Team India star beats Ben Stokes to ICC Player of the Month award for July after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India skipper Shubman Gill's dream run continued as he was named the ICC Player of the Month for July on Tuesday, August 12. The 25-year-old is coming off an incredible Test series in England, finishing with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

Ad

A bulk of those runs came in July, with the right-hander amassing 567 runs at an average of over 94 across the second, third, and fourth Tests in the month. Gill's standout moment was the 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, where he broke several records.

Among others, he became India's highest run-scorer in an innings in England and recorded the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests.

Ad

Trending

Gill was overjoyed with the Player of the Month award, saying to the ICC:

"It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England."

Ad

He added:

"The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain and we had some outstanding performances from both sides, which I am sure players from both sides will remember for a long time."

Gill also scored a second innings century at Edgbaston, taking his overall match tally to 430, second all-time behind only Graham Gooch. His third century of the month, a 103 in the second innings of the fourth Test, helped India save the contest and keep their hopes of leveling the series alive.

Ad

England star bags ICC Women's Player of the Month honors for July

England batter Sophia Dunkley bagged the ICC Women's Player of the Month for July, thanks to her consistent showing against India. Despite England losing the five-match T20I series 2-3, the 27-year-old sparkled with 144 runs in the final four games at an average of almost 36, including a 75 in the fourth T20I.

Ad

She continued her excellent form into the three ODIs, scoring 116 runs at an average of 58, including an 83 in the series opener.

Unfortunately, Dunkley's efforts went in vain as England fell short again to Team India by a 1-2 margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news