Team India star claps for umpire Ahsan Raza over excellent decision on lbw appeal on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:57 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India speedster Mohammed Siraj was seen clapping for on-field umpire Ahsan Raza on Sunday. It came after the latter's not-out call got vindicated on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in London. Siraj applauded the umpire's decision to call Joe Root not out, seemingly impressed by calling a close decision correctly.

The moment occurred in the 73rd over of the innings sent down by Prasidh Krishna. With Root looking to work it to mid-on, the right-hander was stuck on the crease as the ball hit the back leg around the middle and leg stump. With not many runs to play with, Shubman Gill went upstairs. While the impact was okay, ball-tracking showed it was missing the stumps, leading the umpire's call to be upheld.

Watch the video below:

Despite playing all five Tests in the series and sending in more than 170 overs, Siraj was in high spirits. This was especially the case when the ball was doing plenty after the players came back from the tea break. The 31-year-old also took the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley.

Team India chase massive heist on Day 5 at The Oval

England keeper-batter Jamie Smith talks to Indian captain Shubman Gill. (Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Co. have given themselves an outside chance of eking out a heist victory over the Englishmen at The Oval on Day 5. India had lost all hopes of victory after Harry Brook's calculated counterattack after England had slipped to 106/3 in pursuit of 374. Brook and Joe Root shared a massive 195-run stand to help their side storm back into the contest. The two Yorkshire batters peeled off hundreds before falling.

The home side were still firm favourites at tea break, due to being only 57 runs adrift of a famous triumph. However, they went on to lose Jacob Bethell and Root as England stumbled to a tricky 339/6, with the ball doing plenty.

However, the umpires had to call in early stumps due to showers. Should the hosts get the remaining 35 runs on Day 5 on Monday, it will be the highest run-chase at The Oval.

