Team India star congratulates sister on video call after missing her wedding on India A duty [In Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:25 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was unable to attend his sister Komal Sharma's wedding due to India A duty. Komal tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar on Friday, October 3.

Abhishek was part of India A's playing XI for their second one-dayer of the ongoing three-match series against Australia A on Friday. The swashbuckling batter congratulated his sister and brother-in-law via a video call.

Sharing a screenshot of the call on his Instagram story, Abhishek wrote:

"Happy married life my favourites."
Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma's Instagram story.

During a media interaction, Komal mentioned that she was missing her brother's presence on the special day. She said (via TOI):

"It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother."

While Abhishek missed his sister's marriage, he was present for the pre-wedding festivities. Giving fans a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony, he posted on Instagram:

"Marinated and ready to go 💛."
Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck in India A's one-dayers against Australia A in Kanpur. The third and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday, October 5.

The home team kicked off the series with a comprehensive 171-run victory. Abhishek was not part of the squad for the opening game. Australia A bounced back by claiming a nine-wicket victory (DLS method) in the subsequent fixture.

Abhishek Sharma played a key role in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph

Abhishek Sharma dazzled the viewers with his blistering batting exploits in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He was instrumental in the Men in Blue clinching their record-extending ninth continental title.

The southpaw was the highest run-scorer of the edition, amassing 314 runs across seven innings at a stunning strike rate of 200. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performances.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten. They claimed nine back-to-back wins and trumped arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

About the author
Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

