Team India star congratulates sister on video call after missing her wedding on India A duty [In Picture]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was unable to attend his sister Komal Sharma's wedding due to India A duty. Komal tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar on Friday, October 3. Abhishek was part of India A's playing XI for their second one-dayer of the ongoing three-match series against Australia A on Friday. The swashbuckling batter congratulated his sister and brother-in-law via a video call. Sharing a screenshot of the call on his Instagram story, Abhishek wrote:&quot;Happy married life my favourites.&quot; Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma's Instagram story.During a media interaction, Komal mentioned that she was missing her brother's presence on the special day. She said (via TOI):&quot;It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother.&quot;While Abhishek missed his sister's marriage, he was present for the pre-wedding festivities. Giving fans a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony, he posted on Instagram:&quot;Marinated and ready to go 💛.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbhishek was dismissed for a golden duck in India A's one-dayers against Australia A in Kanpur. The third and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday, October 5. The home team kicked off the series with a comprehensive 171-run victory. Abhishek was not part of the squad for the opening game. Australia A bounced back by claiming a nine-wicket victory (DLS method) in the subsequent fixture. Abhishek Sharma played a key role in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph Abhishek Sharma dazzled the viewers with his blistering batting exploits in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He was instrumental in the Men in Blue clinching their record-extending ninth continental title. The southpaw was the highest run-scorer of the edition, amassing 314 runs across seven innings at a stunning strike rate of 200. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performances. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten. They claimed nine back-to-back wins and trumped arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final on September 28 in Dubai.