Team India star posts picture of him chilling at home after Ranji Trophy 2024-25 heroics

Team India's senior player Ravindra Jadeja recently shared a picture of himself at home after shining with the ball in his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Saurashtra's recently concluded match against Delhi at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, marked the talismanic all-rounder's first appearance in the domestic tournament in two years.

Jadeja was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers in the encounter, claiming back-to-back five-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner bagged 12 wickets across two innings, playing a key role in the side's comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

Following the match, Jadeja was seen unwinding at this Jamnagar residence. He shared a picture on his Instagram account of him relaxing on a sofa. The 36-year-old captioned the post:

"ઠેકાણું (place or residence)😊☮️"

It is worth mentioning that apart from his stunning bowling exploits against Delhi, Ravindra Jadeja also did a decent job with the bat. The southpaw scored 38 runs off 36 balls in his team's first innings.

The seasoned campaigner clinched his 35th and 36th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket during the contest. He also completed 200 wickets for Saurashtra, becoming just the fourth player to do so.

Saurashtra bowled out Delhi for 188 and 94. The team chased down the modest 12-run target with 10 wickets in hand to secure their second victory of the season.

"He’s playing very low" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Ravindra Jadeja's batting position in India's ODI team

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Ravindra Jadeja has the potential to play in the top order in India's ODI team. He opined that the No. 7 spot is very low, considering the left-handed batter's abilities.

Ashwin highlighted that Jadeja has shown that he can perform with the bat under pressure, pointing out that player's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final heroics. He said in his YouTube video:

"I genuinely think Jadeja’s batting potential won’t come out much in one-day cricket. He’s playing very low. He is not a number 7. Even in Test cricket, for a long time, he has been playing in a batting place that pushes him to number 5. If you send him to number 5 and let him play under pressure in some games even why not at number 4, I have thought about it."

"To let him play, we can give him an elongated number of games. Because you have all-rounders, top 5 bowlers, and top 6 bowlers, you have two of them, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja. As far as I know, both of them can bat anywhere from 4 to 7. This is my thought. I have always rated Jadeja very high," he added.

"A guy has been playing for so many years. In a big tournament, he has a chance to play well under pressure. In the IPL final, in the last over, he has to score 10 runs in 2 balls. He is showing consistently that he can stand up for pressure. If you send that guy to a big tournament at 4 or 5, what will happen? That is a big gamble. How big is a gamble really? Or what is a gamble? I don’t think there is such a thing," Ashwin concluded.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to play his third Champions Trophy. India will open their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The Saurashtra-based cricket was also part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

