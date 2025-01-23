Team India star shares picture of match ball and jersey after impressive performance in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a fantastic return to domestic cricket. The 36-year-old donned the Saurashtra jersey in the Ranji Trophy after a gap of two years as he made himself available for the side's ongoing match against Delhi.

Jadeja dominated the proceedings with the ball on Day 1 (Thursday, January 23). The left-arm spinner bagged a stunning five-wicket haul, registering figures of 17.4-2-66-5 in the first innings. He dismissed Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi and Navdeep Saini. During his spell, the veteran bowled completed 200 wickets for his state team in the Ranji Trophy.

After stumps, Jadeja shared a picture of the match ball and his Saurashtra jersey on his Instagram story as he completed his 35th fifer in first-class cricket. Jadeja, the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in ICC's Test rankings, wrote:

"35th ball in FC cricket."

Screenshot of Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram story.

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling exploits helped Saurashtra bundle Delhi out for 188. With the bat, Saurashtra finished 163/5 at stumps on Day 1. Jadeja scored 38 runs in 36 balls and was dismissed by Shivam Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja was the only Team India star to shine on Ranji Trophy return

Several Team India's top stars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

However, most of them failed to make a significant impact on Day 1, with Jadeja being the lone player to do well. Playing for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir, openers Jaiswal and Sharma were dismissed cheaply, scoring 4 and 3, respectively.

Delhi's Pant returned to the Ranji Trophy after eight years. The southpaw managed to score just one run during his brief stay at the crease in the first innings against Saurashtra.

Captaining Punjab, India's top order batter Gill was out for four as the team were folded for a paltry score of 55 against Karnataka. Jadeja, on the other hand, performed impressively, claiming a five-wicket haul and scoring 38 runs.

