Team India star suits up at Wimbledon a day after win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston [In Pictures]

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant made an appearance at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7, sporting a sharp formal suit. The 27-year-old had recently featured in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Edgbaston, which concluded on July 6.

Ad

Just a day after the Test, Pant was spotted at the All England Club, attending the prestigious tennis tournament. Wimbledon’s official Instagram handle shared a photo of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter from the venue, capturing his off-field presence with the caption:

“Welcome to #Wimbledon, @rishabpant 👋🏏.”

Ad

Trending

Talking of the second Test, the visitors piled up a massive 587 in their first innings after being invited to bat, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front with a magnificent 269. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 407, despite fighting centuries from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*). Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 6/70.

In their second innings, India declared at 427/6, with Gill once again impressing with a brilliant 161. England were set a daunting target of 608, but their chase fell apart as they were dismissed for 271. India clinched a commanding 336-run win to level the series 1-1. Akash Deep starred in the fourth innings with the ball, claiming 6/99.

Ad

Rishabh Pant has been having a brilliant ENG-IND 2025 Test series

Rishabh Pant has been in outstanding form in the ongoing England vs India Test series. Although the visitors lost the opening match, Pant stood out with scores of 134 and 118, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match—and only the second overall after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower.

In the second Test, the left-hander contributed 25 in the first innings before producing a brisk 65 off 58 deliveries in the second. Across two matches, the 27-year-old has accumulated 342 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 85.50, including two centuries and one fifty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news