Team India star wins ICC Player of the Month award for August 2025

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been adjudged the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Player of the Month for August. The apex council announced the result on Monday, September 15.

Siraj trumped fellow nominees Matt Henry and Jayden Seales for the honor. The Indian bowlers came up with impactful performances in August. He was a key architect in the side's thrilling six-run victory over England at The Oval, London, in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The pacer bagged nine wickets across two innings in the crucial Test and was named the Player of the Match. Commenting on winning the monthly award, Siraj said (via ICC):

"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of. I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments.

"Bowling against a top batting lineup in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me. This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey."

The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India ended in a draw, with the scoreline reading 2-2. Siraj was the leading wicket-taker of the rubber, taking 23 scalps from 10 innings. Notably, he was the only fast bowler to play in all five Tests of the series.

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast wins ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August

Ireland's 23-year-old all-rounder Orla Prendergast won the Player of the Month award in the women's category for her impressive performances in August. She beat the Netherlands all-rounder and Iris Zwilling, and Pakistan keeper-batter Muneeba Ali.

Prendergast played a key role in Ireland's 2-1 T20I series victory against Pakistan. She scored 144 runs and claimed four wickets, taking home the Player of the Series award. Overall, she finished with 244 runs and seven wickets in August.

Speaking on winning the monthly award, she said (via ICC):

"I'm delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me. I'd also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins.

"The T20I series win against Pakistan was the highlight of the summer. Additionally, we had a brilliant series T20i and ODI win against Zimbabwe and completed a clean sweep at the European T20 Qualifiers. We’ll be looking to build on these performances into our winter series and the Global T20 qualifiers in January."

For the unversed, the winners of Player of the Month awards are chosen based on the Voting Academy's votes. It comprises former cricketers, journalists, broadcasters and the ICC Hall of Fame members.

The Voting Academy holds 90 per cent of the votes, while the remaining 10 per cent is of fans' votes.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

