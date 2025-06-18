Team India stars leave hotel to play golf ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

After arriving in Leeds, Team India stars headed to play golf ahead of the first Test against England. They are set to play a five-match series in England with the first Test beginning from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The players were seen leaving the hotel to enjoy a relaxing day in Leeds to play gold. The likes of chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Karun Nair can be seen carrying golf kits on their way. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was also spotted outside the hotel, giving a fan an autograph and posing for a picture with another.

Further, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan were also seen outside the hotel. Sai Sudharsan also gave some fans an autograph and posed for pictures. Watch the video of the same posted by RevSportz on Instagram below -

While the first Test will be played in Headingley, the second Test will begin on July 2 at Edgbaston. The iconic Lord's will host the third Test which begins on July 10, while the fourth Test will begin on July 23 at Old Trafford and the final Test of the series will begin on July 31 at the Kennington Oval.

Team India prepare in full swing for the England series

Ahead of the crucial five-Test series against England, the Indian team has had decent preparation so far. Earlier, the India A team played two unofficial Tests against England Lions, which also saw some players from the senior squad feature and perform well such as Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel.

Further, the team also played an Intra-squad practice match apart from the regular practice and training sessions that have been going on as well. Along with being an overseas tour, the England series also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India.

They made it to the WTC final in 2021 but failed to make it to the final in 2023. Under new captain Shubman Gill, the team will look to start off the new cycle with a series win in England away from home, which will give them confidence going forward.

