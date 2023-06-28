Team India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August

Team India will tour Ireland for a short three-match T20I series in Ireland in August. The games will be played in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23.

The Men in Blue had visited Ireland last year as well for a two-match T20I series, which they won 2-0.

Confirming India’s tour of Ireland, Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said on Tuesday, June 27:

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

Ireland suffered a major setback as they failed to reach Super Six round of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The Irish side finished fourth in Group B after the league round, winning only one of their four games.

Meanwhile, India will resume their cricketing duties after a month-long break following the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia with a tour of West Indies. The Indians will feature in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during their multi-format tour of West Indies from July 12 to August 13.

India’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed the schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

A total of 48 games will be played across 10 venues in the round-robin and knockout format. Here is India’s schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup:

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43: November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST

