ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule announced, India-Pakistan blockbuster clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad 

After all the delay and suspense, the schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has finally been announced.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The mega ICC event will kick-off with a game between defending champions England and last edition’s runners-up on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be played at the same venue on October 15.

Among other big games, Australia take on South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow. Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England face South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

Also, India face New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala, looking to avenge their 2019 semifinal defeat,. Australia and arch-rivals England clash on November 4 in Ahmedabad. The final group game will be between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.

Ten teams will be participating in World Cup 2023, out of which eight are already confirmed. The two others sides will be decided on the basis of results in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier in Zimbabwe. Forty-eight games will be played in the round-robin and knockout format.

The top four sides from the league stage will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Both the semis and the final will have reverse days.

Full schedule of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule. Pic: ICC

Hosts India won the World Cup when it was played in India in 2011. It was their second triumph in the competition, with their first coming in 1983 under Kapil Dev.

