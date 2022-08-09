"Team's vision is paramount for all of us" - Shikhar Dhawan claims he is in touch with Rohit Sharma regarding the Team India's progress 

Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he keeps Rohit Sharma informed about the team's progress when he assumes the role of stand-in ODI captain. The veteran player led the Men in Blue during their tour of Sri Lanka and West Indies in the recent past when the regular captain was rested.

Dhawan has a 100 percent series win record so far after guiding the team to a 2-1 win in Sri Lanka and a recent whitewash over West Indies. Given that each series is paramount in terms of preparation for a major ICC event, it is crucial that the side's progress is shared and evaluated by the leadership and coaching hierarchy.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship!Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI https://t.co/jMZOjWiTN6

Claiming that he is always in touch with the 'main leader' Rohit Sharma while leading the side, Dhawan said in an interview with PTI:

"Obviously, I speak to Rohit as he is the main leader. So when it comes to continuity, you need to discuss and consult with him. The team's vision is paramount for all of us."

The management is currently considering the assembly of the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup as a priority while still keeping an eye on the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old is also determined to cement his place in the ODI setup given the competition for the top-order slot.

The senior player has evidently done a commendable job of leading the squad in Rohit Sharma's absence. He has been handed the responsibility of one more assignment in the form of the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Revealing that he employs a balanced approach when it comes to leading the side, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"If a bowler is hit for a few boundaries, he is bound to be under pressure and that's the time the captain needs to put an arm around his shoulder. But then also politely nudge him that, 'Listen your plan isn't working, so why don't you try my plan for a change?'"

India will compete against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe beginning on August 18 (Thursday).

"It's always a two-way street between captain and coach" - Shikhar Dhawan

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is also heavily involved behind the scenes in terms of selection and tactics. Dhawan's input is also vital considering that he is a senior member of the squad.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian coach Rahul Dravid and Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan in the training session ahead of Sri Lanka series. #SLvIND Indian coach Rahul Dravid and Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan in the training session ahead of Sri Lanka series. #SLvIND https://t.co/oNLEWS7hDz

Shedding light on his relationship with Rahul Dravid in terms of decision-making, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"It's always a two-way street between captain and coach, and the same is the case between me and Rahul bhai. Whatever decision is taken is a collective one. In meetings, every individual is given the freedom to express his opinion and once we get multiple opinions, we come together and decide what's best."

Will the stand-in captain continue his winning streak while guiding the youngsters in Zimbabwe? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar