“Teams don't win solely because of one player” – Harbhajan Singh says Pakistan over-reliant on Babar Azam

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has said that Pakistan are over-reliant on ex-captain Babar Azam. His comments came following the Men in Green's Test and T20I series losses in Australia and New Zealand respectively.

The legendary off-spinner believes that Pakistan have failed to deliver as a unit, which has led to their downfall across formats. Harbhajan took the example of Virat Kohli to explain the weight on Babar’s shoulder.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was recently quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"Babar is a good player, but alongside him, there are other talented players in the team as well. It's a common tendency in both of our countries that we often praise one player extensively, sometimes overlooking the contributions of other players.

“While Virat Kohli is often praised, similarly, there's much talk about Babar. However, teams don't win solely because of one player; they win when the entire team performs well.”

Harbhajan continued:

"The other players in the team also need recognition because, ultimately, it's the collective effort of the team that makes it strong. No doubt, Babar is a quality player, and I hope he starts scoring runs.

"The other players in the team are also quality players, and they need to collaborate to strengthen the team and achieve victory.”

The Shan Masood-led side were recently whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series in Australia. They then lost 1-4 to New Zealand in the away T20I series under Shaheen Afridi.

Azam had a forgetful Test series against Australia, managing just 126 runs in six innings at a below-par average of 21. However, the right-handed batter amassed 213 runs in five T20Is at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 142 against the Kiwis, including three half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

“I believe the decision was not taken at the right time” – Harbhajan Singh on Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain across formats

Harbhajan Singh further pointed out that Babar Azam didn’t make a timely call on his captaincy, which has led to Pakistan’s downfall. Azam stepped down as skipper across formats as the Men in Green finished fifth in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table.

Harbhajan said:

"The change in captaincy was a reaction to the World Cup. Pakistan's team did not perform well, and it was a reaction to that. It's evident that cricket holds significant importance in both India and Pakistan and if a team doesn't perform well in the World Cup, it can have a profound impact on players' careers.”

He added:

“I think it was a reaction, but I believe the decision was not taken at the right time. Sometimes, a decision made too late can set you back, and perhaps this decision is one of the reasons that Pakistan's cricket has progressed backward rather than forward.”

Expand Tweet

The Men in Green will next play a four-match T20I series in England in May, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

It’s worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh has won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup with India.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App