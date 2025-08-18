"Tell me one single person who can replace him" - Former CSK batter's huge take on Rohit Sharma's chances of playing 2027 World Cup

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has made a strong statement on Rohit Sharma’s ODI future. With the Mumbai batter having already stepped away from T20Is and Tests, there has been speculation about his plans in the 50-over format, especially with the next World Cup scheduled for 2027, by which time Rohit will be 40.

On Monday, August 18, during a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Rayudu was asked about Rohit’s potential participation in the mega event. The former cricketer remarked that there is currently no player in Indian cricket capable of replacing Rohit in ODIs. Rayudu said:

“You need Rohit Sharma to lead. Looking ahead, the goal is to win the World Cup. At the end of the day, we are all Indians. At that time, the only question is, who can win it for us? That is how you have to approach ICC tournaments. What happens two years later, who becomes what, nobody knows. Nothing is certain. The only thing that matters is, at that time, especially in ICC tournaments, who can win for India? Who can win for the country?”

“If Rohit Sharma, as captain, can win it for us, then Rohit should remain captain. If Rohit makes up his mind, maintains his fitness, and wants to play, then tell me one single person today who can replace him in ODI cricket. What he brings to the table is enormous. Rohit has to play,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs at an impressive average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, which includes 58 half-centuries and 32 centuries. Earlier this year, he also guided the Men in Blue to glory in the Champions Trophy.

“100%” - Ambati Rayudu on whether Virat Kohli should play the 2027 World Cup

Like Rohit Sharma, there has also been speculation about Virat Kohli’s future in international cricket, with the Delhi-born batter already retired from T20Is and Tests. In the same conversation, Ambati Rayudu was asked about Kohli’s participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to which he responded:

“100%, in my opinion, he (Kohli) should play. Because at number three, to control the middle order, Virat is very important. ODI is a different format, it’s not just about hitting. You have to play the long format and also the short format within it. When it comes to balance, there is no one better than Virat in that format.”

Virat Kohli has featured in 302 ODIs, piling up 14,181 runs at 57.88 with a strike rate of 93.34, including 74 fifties and 51 centuries.

