Temba Bavuma inching closer to full fitness ahead of World Cup semi-final clash against Australia 

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reportedly trained without much discomfort during the team's optional training session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of their crunch semi-final fixture against Australia. The captain sustained an injury to his hamstring during the Proteas' final league stage game against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

Bavuma suffered the injury early on in the contest but opted to field for the rest of the first innings and return to bat as well at the top of the order. While he is struggling for runs in the tournament, he is a vital cog for the side in terms of his temperament and leadership.

Cricket South Africa issued a statement regarding Bavuma's injury on Saturday, November 11, where it was mentioned that the situation had improved overnight. As a result, he was not taken for scans and the improvement has continued since. According to South Africa's medical team, his progress will be monitored. The team management stated on Monday:

"Temba's right hamstring strain has shown good objective signs of improvement over the last 72 hours. We will continuously assess his progress through the management plan over the next few days towards giving him the best chance to play on Thursday."

Bavuma was spotted by reporters wearing padding on his right hamstring and taking a lap of the ground, before spending around 15 minutes performing sprints forward and backwards between plastic beacons placed on the outfield. The entire endeavor was apparently part of 'rehabilitation strategies of the recovery plan', according to the team management and not a fitness test.

After seemingly performing well under the watchful eyes of Strength and conditioning expert Renushan Moodley and physiotherapist Sizwe Hadebe, the skipper returned to the nets after being padded up and batted for over an hour without too much difficulty.

Temba Bavuma has scored 145 runs in seven matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup

The Proteas skipper was not part of the playing XI for two matches in the league stage due to illness. In his absence, Aiden Markram led the side while Reeza Hendricks took the vacant slot at the top of the order.

South Africa will not have to resort to such plans in the upcoming semi-final, with Bavuma likely to attain full fitness in time. However, his lack of runs in the tournament is a concern for the Proteas.

The opening batter has only scored 145 runs in seven matches at an average of 16.11 and a strike rate of 75.12.

Should the Proteas consider the possibility of benching their captain for the semi-final clash? Let us know what you think.