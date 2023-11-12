Temba Bavuma struggling with hamstring injury ahead of semi-final encounter against Australia 

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is a doubtful starter for the upcoming semi-final encounter against Australia due to a sore hamstring. The top-four clash is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

Bavuma sustained an injury during the Proteas' final league stage game against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Proteas skipper scored 23 runs off 28 deliveries during the run chase after injuring himself in the opening stages of the contest itself. He went off the field for a few overs, then fielded with great difficulty and later admitted that the move was a 'bit risky'.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) provided an update regarding the injury, which has 'improved overnight'. The statement read:

"Proteas captain Temba Bavuma sustained a right hamstring strain during the match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night. He was assessed by the Proteas medical team today and showed an improvement overnight. He will continue to be monitored and managed by the medical team."

Temba Bavuma missed a couple of matches in the league stage of the tournament due to illness. In his absence, the Proteas were led by Aiden Markram, with Reeza Hendricks replacing Bavuma at the top of the order.

Hendricks has shown immense promise with his limited opportunities, and could be a viable option for the semi-finals if the skipper does not recover in time.

"I wanted to be out there with the guys" - Temba Bavuma on playing with an injury

Temba Bavuma decided to return to the field and risk aggravating the injury in the first innings against Afghanistan. It remains to be seen whether the decision keeps the skipper off the semi-final fixture or not.

Regarding his injury, the captain had said during the post-match presentation following South Africa's five-wicket win:

"My leg is sore, don't know to what extent, it's gonna have to be fine. I had that option of coming off. I wanted to be out there with the guys. Opportunity for me to spend some time out in the middle. That's what I felt was right at that moment."

Temba Bavuma has not had the best of tournaments, scoring only 145 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.71.

The Proteas are scheduled to travel to Kolkata on Sunday, November 12. Their semi-final contest against the Men in Yellow is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 16.

Is the skipper's injury a blessing in disguise for South Africa ahead of their semi-final contest? Let us know what you think.