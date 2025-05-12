“Test cricket is a different proposition altogether” - How the commentator welcomed Virat Kohli to the crease on debut in 2011 [Watch]

Virat Kohli has called it a day on his Test career almost 14 years after his debut against the West Indies. The star Indian batter represented India in whites for the first time back in June 2011 in Kingston. He returned with scores of 4 & 15 in his first two innings in Test cricket, but India won by 63 runs.

When Virat came out to bat in the first innings, on-air commentators were surprised that this was his Test debut as he had already established himself as a match-winner in the ODI format.

In fact, Virat had lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup with the Indian team before he made his Test debut. Here's what the commentators said when Virat came out to bat:

"Hard to believe that this is his first Test match because he's become such an integral part of their one-day squad over the last couple of years coming out of a tournament winning Indian U-19 team three years ago. This is gonna be a challenge as you will realise very quickly Test cricket is a different proposition altogether."

Here's the video of the moment:

An Instagram user created an edit featuring the moments when Virat came out to bat on his debut and mixed it with his best moments throughout a decorated Test career.

How did Virat Kohli perform in his debut Test series?

As mentioned above, Virat Kohli started his Test career against the West Indies in 2011. In relatively trickier conditions to bat, debutant Kohli scored 19 runs in the two innings of his first Test.

In the next game, he got out for a duck and then worked hard for a 107-ball 27. In the final Test of the series, Virat Kohli scored 30 in the only innings he got to bat. The star Indian batter ended with 76 runs in five innings at an average of 15.2.

He went on to score tons of runs, eventually finishing with 9230 runs in 123 Tests.

