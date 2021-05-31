"Test cricket is the first international format that I wish to play" - Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg has expressed his desire to kick off his senior international career by receiving his Test cap. The former India U-19 skipper highlighted the importance of Test cricket and stated that the format truly tests a player's potential.

The 20-year-old batter has played 12 first-class matches in his career, scoring 867 runs at a fantastic average of 66.69. Garg has recorded two centuries and five fifties in his brief first-class career.

During an interview with India TV Cricket on Monday, Priyam Garg spoke about his wish to play Test cricket for India.

"Test cricket is the first international format that I wish to play. You gain respect once you start playing Test cricket. The format tests your potential and talent," said Priyam Garg.

Priyam Garg has represented India at the U-19 and U-23 levels. With Garg impressing in the first-class arena, it will be interesting to see when he receives his maiden Test cap this year.

Domestic cricket and the IPL are equally important for me: Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg in action during IPL 2020. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The IPL has become one of the best platforms for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talents and increase their chances of gaining a place in the national team. However, Priyam Garg feels domestic cricket is equally important for a player to succeed at the international level.

When asked to compare the significance of domestic cricket and the IPL in an Indian player's career, Garg replied:

"I think both domestic cricket and IPL are equally important for me. Domestic cricket has different challenges. If you do well in domestic cricket, you get a chance in the IPL. In my opinion, if you perform well in domestic matches, it will be easier for you when you play at the international level."

"Sometimes, you do not get enough opportunities in the IPL. But in domestic cricket, you get the chance to prove yourself. Thus, I give equal importance to both," added Garg.