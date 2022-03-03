"Test cricket was limping & that’s when it found a magical physio" - Irfan Pathan ahead of Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series in Mohali, starting March 4 (Friday).

On the eve of the milestone Test, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Kohli as the torch-bearer of the red-ball format. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Kohli's unparalleled passion for Test cricket helped revive the format.

Taking to Instagram, Pathan wrote:

"Test cricket was limping & that’s when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered & He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations @virat.kohli on your remarkable achievement. 💯 #test."

Virat Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011 in Kingston as a young and flamboyant batsman. Over time, he has emerged as the biggest advocate of the format.

So far, he has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.30, including 27 centuries. The 33-year-old cricketer from Delhi, who has had a lean patch with the bat in the last few years, will look to celebrate his 100th Test with a century that has been due since November 2019.

Virat Kohli is a great player and deserves every bit of it: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also hailed Kohli for the laurels he has earned for the country.

In a video released by BCCI on this special occasion, Ganguly said:

"I haven’t played with him. But I have always followed his game. Having been involved in different capacities, I have always tracked his cricket. I have seen his career from when it started and how it took a different turn after a few years and it has now gone to greatness.”

He added:

“His technique, his positivity, his footwork, his balance…I like all of that. Above all, the way Virat changed his game after 2014 in England when he was struggling. I saw that Test series because I was working as a commentator there. And he had a remarkable five years after that. That’s what normally happens. I saw that with Rahul Dravid between 2002 to 2005. You see great players having these phases where they are at their peak. Sachin had many.”

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will also be Rohit Sharma's first Test as a full-time captain. India will hope to bounce back after a humiliating defeat against South Africa.

