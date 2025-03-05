“Test cricket remains a priority” - Steve Smith announces shock retirement after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith has announced a shock retirement from one-day international cricket following the national team's exit from Champions Trophy 2025. The 35-year-old stated that Test cricket holds top priority for him and he will be available for T20I cricket as well, keeping in mind the 2028 Olympics.

Smith, who made his ODI debut in 2010 against the West Indies in Melbourne, has played in 170 matches, scoring 5800 runs at 43.28 along with 12 centuries. The right-handed batter was also part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023, especially playing a prominent role in the former.

In a press release, Smith stated that the present time is a great opportunity for the team to prepare for the 2027 World Cup. However, he feels he has plenty to contribute to the team as far as Test cricket is concerned. As quoted by cricket.com.au, the statement read:

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

The New South Welshman had captained a massively undermanned team in Champions Trophy 2025 that lost to Team India in the semi-final. He scored a fighting 73 off 96 balls to propel Australia to 264 but it wasn't enough.

George Bailey says Steve Smith has cemented his legacy as a two-time World Cup winner

George Bailey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chief Selector George Bailey stated that they thoroughly support Smith's decision to retire from the format and recalled how the veteran has approached his career over the last few months, given he is on the wrong side of the 30s. Bailey said:

"We fully understand and support Steve's decision to retire from One-Day International cricket. Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports. His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players."

Smith will next be in action for Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

