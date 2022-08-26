"Test cricket will die in the next 15-20 years" - Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq feels that with the rise of T20 leagues around the world, the existence of not only one-day cricket but even Tests will be under the scanner in a few years to come.

Ben Stokes' retirement from ODI cricket and Trent Boult opting out of New Zealand's central contract have sparked a debate about whether modern-day cricketers prefer playing T20s over longer formats.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on Friday, Mushtaq explained why not just the current generation, but even budding youngsters would prefer to play the shortest format. He said:

"I feel even Test cricket will die in the next 15-20 years. With the younger generation and the mindset that they have, they will naturally want to play T20 cricket. Even with the financial side and time taken into consideration, T20 cricket ticks most boxes."

Test cricket helps you learn life skills: Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq certainly believes Test cricket is the purest form of the game. Although it doesn't have the financial pull or the excitement that T20s have, Mushtaq feels that the lessons that a cricketer learns by playing the longest format of the game are invaluable.

Glenn Mitchell @MitchellGlenn Elite level cricket now has …



5-day Test cricket

3 & 4-day first-class cricket

50 overs a side

20 overs a side

100 balls a side

10 overs a side



You have to wonder where this will all finish



Even world-class cricketers like Virat Kohli have been quite vocal about the importance of Test cricket. On this, he stated:

"The ICC and the cricket boards will need to find a way to keep Test cricket alive because it is the real cricket. It is Test cricket that helps you learn life skills like strategies, patience, decision-making etc. If you want money and fame, then there's T20 cricket. But if you want life skills and want to play the purest form of cricket, then it's Test cricket."

Will Test cricket cease to exist after the next few decades? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

