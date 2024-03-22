Texas Super Kings announce Daryl Mitchell as their overseas signing for MLC 2024 

Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Texas Super Kings (TSK) have named New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as their overseas signing for the 2024 season. The player is already part of Texas Super Kings' sister franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), following an INR 14 crore bid by the defending champions at the 2024 mini-auction.

Daryl Mitchell had a brief injury issue that caused him to miss the T20I series against Australia at home, but he recovered to play the subsequent Test matches and is all set to represent the Yellow Army for the first time in the 2024 IPL season.

The all-rounder will have his national teammates Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner for company in his new franchise, which made it to the second qualifier in the inaugural edition.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Texas Super Kings and to get to yellove again and be part of the CSK family. I think the cool thing about the MLC following the World Cup being in the West Indies and the America [is] the conditions should be pretty similar and hopefully we continue to adapt to the different conditions and get stuck in," Mitchell told CSK's social media outlets following the move.

Other major overseas acquisitions by franchises in the MLC include the signings of Michael Bracewell and Matt Short, who were roped in by the Seattle Orcas and the San Francisco Unicorns respectively.

Defending MLC champions MI New York add Romario Shepherd and Anrich Nortje to their squad

MI New York have bolstered their overseas contingent comprising Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Tim David and Kieron Pollard even further with the acquisitions of all-rounder Romario Shepherd and pace bowler Anrich Nortje.

The West Indies all-rounder is currently in the Mumbai Indians squad for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and has had an eventful set of months following his involvement with the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and a title-winning run with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Anrich Nortje, on the other hand, was part of the Washington Freedom squad in the inaugural edition of the MLC. He had a dismal season, picking up two wickets in six matches as the franchise finished third in the points table, before losing to MI New York in the Eliminator contest.

Franchises had announced the list of their overseas retentions last month; the 2024 edition is expected to be held in July 2024 right after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

