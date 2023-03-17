"Thalaiva in the house"- Superstar Rajinikanth in attendance for the 1st India vs Australia ODI in Mumbai

Actor Rajinikanth is in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, watching the first ODI between India and Australia. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) gave fans a glimpse of Rajnikanth in the stadium by sharing a couple of pictures on Twitter.

Fans can see the Superstar enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale. MCA shared the following post and captioned it:

"Thalaiva in the house The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede #MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI"

"I wasn't sure what to do on this track, so it's a good toss to lose"- Australia captain Steve Smith

The hosts' skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the contest and opted to field first. Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Steve Smith said he did not mind losing the toss as he was unsure what to do. He reckons that their team's composition of eight batters suits chasing, but is willing to challenge themselves by batting first.

Smith said:

"I wasn't sure what to do on this track, so it's a good toss to lose. The way we're stacked up with eight batters we're leaning towards chasing. But, we're going to lose the toss and have to bat first on occasions as well. We've got to try and get used to these conditions as much as we can and try a few different combinations throughout this series as well.

"I thought we came back well and played some good cricket in the back end of the Test series. Completely different format now, some fresh faces in, lots of energy, hopefully we can start off this series well. Alex Carey's sick, he's gone home. Josh Inglis has come in. David Warner's still not fit, he's missing out today."

At the time of writing, Australia were 78/2 in 13 overs.

