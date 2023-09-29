"Thank you Babar bhai shadi k bad bezatti nahi hui"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan suffer a crushing loss in warm-up match vs New Zealand

Pakistan commenced the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup preparations with a thrashing five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in a warm-up match on Friday (September 29).

Pakistan batted first after winning the toss and notched up 345/5 in 50 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Mohammad Rizwan (103), Babar Azam (80), and Saud Shakeel (73) chipped in with valuable contributions as they got acquainted with the playing conditions in India.

In response, New Zealand chased down the target comfortably on the back of collective performances in their batting line-up. Rachin Ravindra (97), Kane Williamson (54), Daryl Mitchell (59), Mark Chapman (65), and James Neesham (33) utilized the opportunity and performed their roles well.

Fans observing the action during the warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan expressed their reactions on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

It was good to get a bit of match practice with the bat: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after warm-up match vs Pakistan

After the warm-up match on Friday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reflected on his comeback knock, saying:

"It was good to get a bit of match practice with the bat, being part of the match was nice and held up nicely and little bit of icing after, it's all part of the process."

"Wasn't a reality five months ago, to be quite fortune with the recovery, being named in the squad was exciting, looking forward to get out there and nice to do that today. It was largely pretty good, it was pleasing and need to build on that."

On his team's performance, he said:

"Pakistan are an outstanding side, bowlers got time on the field and it is an exercise and it's about competing, plenty of take aways from it. There's always things to work on, it was a great batting performance today, nice surface and we've been able to put partnerships and batters could get time in the middle."

"We head off to next game, it's difference surface and different opposition of course, important to come to that match with fresh ayes and ensure we get what we want from it."

Saturday (September 30) will see India take on England while Australia will face the Netherlands in their respective warm-up matches.