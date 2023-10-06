"Thank you for your services" - Twitter reacts as Fakhar Zaman is dismissed early in Pakistan's 2023 ODI World Cup clash against the Netherlands

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman's dismal run of form continued as he was dismissed for just 12 runs off 15 deliveries in the ongoing match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The left-handed opening batter held onto his spot by the barest of margins over Abdullah Shafique for the opening encounter. Fakhar was tested initially by Aryan Dutt's new ball off-spin in the very first over itself after the Netherlands put Pakistan into bat first after winning the toss.

Fakhar found some groove following two consecutive boundaries off Logan van Beek in the second over. However, the pace bowler claimed the opening wicket in his very next over. Van Beek put the left-handed batter under pressure with three dot balls to begin the fourth over and prompted Fakhar to play a drive. The ball hit high on the bat, resulting in a simple return catch for van Beek.

The opening combination has been a concern for the Men in Green heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. Fakhar Zaman was originally dropped for the Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup but found a place in the playing XI after Imam-ul-Haq sustained an injury during the warm-up.

Twitterati were ruthless while speaking their mind over the struggling batter. Here are some of the prominent reactions:

Fakhar Zaman averages 19.00 across his last 10 ODI innings

Pakistan have given the opening batter quite a bit of rope as he continues to rediscover his form. Fakhar Zaman scored three ODI hundreds in a row in 2023, but since then he has failed even to cross the 50-run mark.

Across his last 10 innings in ODI cricket, he has only scored 190 runs, with his highest score being 33. Fakhar's run includes a dismal Asia Cup campaign as well. He only scored 22 runs in Pakistan's 2023 ODI World Cup warm-up contest against Australia and now he has begun the campaign on a disappointing note.

Pakistan are rebuilding after the early dismissal with Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam currently occupying the crease. As of writing, the Men in Green are placed at 34-1 after eight overs.

Will the opening batter retain his place in the playing XI for Pakistan's next contest? Let us know what you think.