“Thank you Virat Kohli” - When the late Shane Warne heaped massive praise during ENG vs IND 2021 series

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne's video of praising Indian star Virat Kohli during the 2021 series against England has resurfaced after the latter announced his retirement from the format. The late Aussie great thanked the Indian batting talisman for making Test cricket such a priority and hoped to see him play for a long time.

With reports swirling around that the 36-year-old had made up his mind about retiring from the format, Kohli announced it officially on Monday, May 12. The former Indian captain said it was not an easy decision to make but was proud to have given his best.

Speaking to Sky Sports after The Oval Test between India and England in 2021, Warne observed how his players respected Kohli wholeheartedly and played for him. He said:

"He has got the respect of all the players. They back him, play for him and that's important for a captain that the team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say thank you Virat, he loves Test cricket. He's made it priority. You know, India is the powerhouse of world cricket and you've got the biggest superstar on the planet in Virat Kohli saying, you know Test cricket is important and we value it."

The 157-run victory at The Oval is one of Team India's best victories in the format. Despite getting bowled out for 191 on day 1 and conceding a 99-run first-innings lead, the tourists won the Test convincingly on the final day.

"Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli playing" - Shane Warne

Shane Warne. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warne also opined that belief was critical in any sport and captain Kohli had enabled Team India to win under any circumstance. He added:

"We're going to go to Australia to win and we're going to go to England and win. I think the way he's led them, he's made them believe and belief is such an important part of sport. If you don't believe, it doesn't matter how good a side you have, if you don't believe you can do it. I think Virat Kohli gives them that belief. I think it's great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli playing, please keep playing for a long long time, Virat."

In 123 Tests, the Delhi-born cricketer scored 9230 runs at 46.85.

