“Thanks for the new nickname Michael Vaughan” – Dinesh Karthik’s cheeky reply to random X user

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared a cheeky reply to a random user on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, January 10.

That came as the user pointed out that former England captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan pronounced him ‘Dennis’ in a highlight video.

The conversation comes weeks ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, which starts in Hyderabad on January 25. Karthik and Vaughan are likely to work as commentators during the Test series.

The user wrote on X:

“Just heard Michael Vaughan pronounce Dinesh Karthik's name as Dennis Karthik in a highlight video lmfao what evem.”

Karthik tagged Vaughan and replied:

“Thanks for the new nickname.”

Expand Tweet

Vaughan and Karthik share great camaraderie in the commentary box while covering matches together over the last two years. Fans have also labeled Karthik as the weatherman for his updates while touring England.

On the professional front, Karthik recently played for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 38-year-old amassed 245 runs in six innings at an average of 49, including two half-centuries.

Karthik has represented Team India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is, scoring 3,463 runs across formats, hitting one ton and 17 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter played his last game for the Men in Blue during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2024

Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The retention came as a surprise since the right-handed batter managed just 140 runs in 13 matches at an average of 11.67 and a strike rate of 134.62.

Overall, Karthik has amassed 4,516 runs in 242 IPL games at a strike rate of 132.71, comprising 20 half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, IPL 2024 will start in late March. The Bengaluru-based franchise will hope to win their maiden IPL trophy this year.

RCB’s full squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹20 Lakhs), Saurav Chauhan (₹20 lakh).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App