"Thanks to Virat Kohli for motivating the RCB team" - Fans react as Smriti Mandhana and Co. register 1st win of WPL 2023

By Ankush Das
Modified Mar 15, 2023 23:52 IST
RCB
RCB secured their first win of WPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) winless run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 came to an end on Wednesday, March 15, when they defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets.

RCB put in a superb bowling effort in the first innings to restrict UPW to 135 runs, thanks to Ellyse Perry's three-wicket haul. Sophie Devine and Shobana Asha also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In response, RCB were once again in a spot of bother after losing wickets in quick succession. However, Kanika Ahuja played a brilliant knock to take the Royal Challengers home with two overs to spare.

With all the top guns back in the hut within nine overs, Bangalore were staring at their sixth defeat of the season. But Ahuja and Richa Ghosh had other plans. They shared a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Karnataka-born Shreyanka Patil scored the winning runs to bring some joy to the RCB camp.

Ahuja smashed a quickfire 46 off 30 balls, while Richa showed maturity during her unbeaten 32-ball 31 run knock to steer the team over the line.

Bangalore fans were certainly ecstatic after securing their maiden win of the season. They showered praise on the players and lauded them for putting up a brave performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Scenes after RCB win their 1st WPL match. #RCBvUPW https://t.co/NEAj8tnydK
History will remember how a teenager gave strike to other batter to hit the winning runs...and then celebrate like this...Yes she have been hated, she have been questioned but one thing you can't deny..Indian cricket is blessed to have The Richa Ghosh.#WPL2023 #RCBvUPW https://t.co/ywvQPKW9VL
Thanks Virat Kohli for motivating the RCB team. Had you not inspired the RCB team, they would have lost their 6th match in a row.#RCBvUPW #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/9R2y5PheBp
In a team full of veterans and megastars, it’s the two 19 and 20 year olds who won RCB their first game by a terrific batting performance, after another domestic star Asha Shobhana bowled brilliantly ❤️ its a win for #WPL and Indian domestic cricket as well for #RCB #RCBvUPW https://t.co/Ky07pz4epc
RCB finally win their first game in WPL#RCBvUPW #WPL2023 https://t.co/06FTiQ9kEu
#RCBvUPWSmriti Mandhanaa as captain in WPL;In 1st 5 matches: Today: https://t.co/EqnBZL4SRd
Yeyyy! RCB wins the first match after 5 matches. ❤️🎉🥳#RCBvUPW #CricketTwitter #WPL https://t.co/OdCQN70W4O
#WPL #RCBvUPW*RCB wins their first match in WPL*RCB fans : https://t.co/y6kk0erbW5
😳Shocked!! But congratulations on first win of the tournament RCB.#RCBvUPW https://t.co/EgvRSyGftH
Virat Kohli had a chat with RCB Women's team before the match,he motivated them nd result RCB registered their first win in WPL history. ❤️#RCBvUPW https://t.co/bucIb2EIKX
Calculator nikal lo guys #RCBvUPW https://t.co/QjixnTx5Yy
RCB has finally registered a win in the WPL.🔥Thanks to Virat Kohli for motivating the RCB team.😌🙌#RCBvUPW #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/WkJerON2Kr
I'm not a fan of RCB but very happy for Smriti Mandhana 💙#RCBvUPW https://t.co/DSZdKSQl9j
#RCBvUPW victory 💪#PlayBold https://t.co/lPZIP52Aij
RCB fans let's dance#RCBvUPW https://t.co/z55geTqf89 #UPWvRCB #RCBvsUPW
RCB wins the 1st match of WPL'23, mood rn: #RCBvUPW https://t.co/VgPZ4deGeg

"One dream accomplished today" - RCB's Kanika Ahuja after match-winning knock

Kanika Ahuja, who has shown glimpses of her ability throughout WPL 2023, came into her element on Wednesday to guide RCB to their first victory. Speaking after her match-winning knock, she asserted that it was a dream ticked off the bucket list.

"I wanted to win one game for RCB. One dream accomplished today. Since childhood, I've been a big hitter, I always play this way," she said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB will be back in action on Saturday, March 18, when they face the Gujarat Giants in another must-win game.

