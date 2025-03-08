"That 115kmph arm ball, that got me" - Mitchell Santner wary of Indian spinner ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner acknowledged that his side needs to be wary of Varun Chakravarthy when the Kiwis lock horns against Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. Santner said facing the leg-spinner in the group-stage clash was handy and they know what threats he can pose to them.

The 33-year-old was playing his first Champions Trophy match in the group-stage fixture against New Zealand and took a fifer to bundle them out for 205, fashioning a 44-run win. Chakravarthy also took two vital scalps against Australia.

At a presser on Saturday, the left-arm spinner stated the conditions will favor India's spinners but feels the batters will be better prepared this time. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he said:

"A little bit of mystery but it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they'll learn from the other day. If the pitch plays a similar way, it's going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners. I think the boys will be ready for tomorrow.

"We'll look at a little bit more footage. I think we obviously, know what his threats are now. That 115kmph arm ball, that got me. That was a bit of a threat. But we know he's going to be a challenge."

The Kiwi batters had lost nine wickets to Indian spinners in the group-stage clash. Kane Williamson was their only batter to score a half-century before falling for 81.

"India are going to be a challenge tomorrow" - Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner. (Image Credits: Getty)

The southpaw admitted that India have an expert understanding of the conditions but warned that knockout matches are all about performing well on the day. Santner added:

"Hopefully, we're third time lucky. India are going to be a challenge tomorrow. They've been playing some very good cricket. They understand these conditions pretty well. I think we've also been playing decent. Admittedly, obviously, slightly different conditions.

"But I think, having the run against India here a few days ago will definitely help us out, understanding the conditions a little bit better. But it is a knockout game. And I guess whoever turns up on the day could take home a trophy."

New Zealand had defeated South Africa by 50 runs to reach the final.

