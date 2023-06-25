"That would have been another defeat for the West Indies if I wasn't injured" - Dilip Vengsarkar recalls his memory from 1983 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar was an important part of India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup, where they beat the West Indies twice - once in the group stage and then in the final.

However, Vengsarkar believes India could have beaten them once again in the group stage had he not retired hurt. Chasing 283 to win, India were 89/1 when a delivery from legendary fast bowler Malcolm Marshall hit Vengsarkar on the chin, forcing the batter to retire hurt.

India ended up getting skittled for 216 and Dilip Vengsarkar still feels it was India's game to win. Speaking to Sportstar, here's what he said:

"My memory is me getting injured in a match against the West Indies when we were doing well. I had a partnership with Mohinder Amarnath and it felt like we could chase it. We were doing really well at 80/1 or something like that. I got injured and then soon we got all out. Having said that, that would have been another defeat for the West Indies if I wasn't injured."

Dilip Vengsarkar on India's chances in 2023 World Cup

Dilip Vengsarkar feels India have a great team at the moment to go all the way and win the ODI World Cup later this year. He believes they have the experience of having beaten big teams like Australia in the recent past and can do well in home conditions.

On this, he stated:

"I hope so because we have a fantastic team at the moment and they are doing really well. They have beaten the best teams in world cricket and I expect them to do better in the World Cup. Since it will be played in India in home conditions and in front o the home crowd, I am sure they will do extremely well."

Vengsarkar is a former Indian selector and played a huge role in backing a young Virat Kohli in the Indian team.

