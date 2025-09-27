"That is my only concern" - Former cricketer outlines India's primary headache after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match 

Former opening batter Aakash Chopra admitted that the injury concerns for select Indian players are the primary concerns for the team ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the tournament after a thrilling super over win against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 26.

Ad

Team India chose to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube for the dead rubber clash, but had to deal with some injuries during the match that could affect their plans for the final. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side only have a minimal break as the match against Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled only one over in the second innings, while Tilak Varma hurt his hamstring while attempting a catch on the boundary rope in the 18th over. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma did not step out to bat in the super over due to reported pain in his hand.

Ad

Trending

Aakash Chopra stated that the fitness and recovery of the players should be the priority in the lead-up to the final.

"I hope our injured people are fit enough to take the field. That is my only concern actually, because Hardik was not available, Abhishek did not come out to bat, Tilak was limping out. Get them fit for the final," Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Ad

With Bumrah rested and Pandya unavailable after the first over, the pace bowling duo of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh had a hard time containing the fluent Sri Lankan batters. The pair, who have been rested for the majority of the campaign, conceded 100 runs off their combined eight overs, leading to the question of India's depth in the pace department.

Varun Aaron cited lack of game time and rustiness to justify the pace bowling display, while Aakash Chopra remarked that there is a tremendous lack of quality after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

"Not at all. Sri Lanka's best bet was to attack Arshdeep and Harshit early on because they are just coming off the bench. When you don't get game time for a long time you are going to be rusty in the first couple of overs. They showed their class towards the end," Varun Aaron said.

Ad

"Not worried, but when I look at across three formats, you feel like you need a bit more depth. That is one thing that is getting highlighted a little, where there is a pool of five, and then two-three more options, and there is a bit of a gulf. There is Bumrah and Siraj, and then you see a gulf. There is a bit more that is needed," Chopra countered.

Ad

Team India named Prasidh Krishna among the reserves in the Asia Cup 2025 squad, while several other pacers are currently part of the India 'A' setup scheduled to play against Australia 'A' in a three-match one-day series at home.

"He has the composure to really deliver at the death" - Varun Aaron on Arshdeep Singh's performance in India's Super 4 stage win over Sri Lanka

Arshdeep Singh, returning to the playing XI after featuring in only one match in Asia Cup 2025 so far, struggled with the new ball. He conceded 26 runs off his two overs in the powerplay, but was instrumental in pulling the game back for India with his second spell in the death overs.

Ad

"I think Arshdeep did what he does best, bowled really well at the death. We have seen time and time again, no matter what he does in his first two or three overs, he has the composure to really deliver at the death, and that is what he did. Even in the super over, it was him sticking to his plans, he stuck to the wide lines, which is not easy for a left-arm pacer, and he did it with utmost perfection," Aaron said.

Ad

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 1-46 off his four overs, which included the wicket of Kamindu Mendis. He also bowled the super over, where he conceded only two runs, while dismissing Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news