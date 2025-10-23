“That was a deliberate change” - Former opener reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s stance change in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI 

Former India batter Aakash Chopra lauded Shreyas Iyer for his half-century and the adjustment he made to his batting in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The match was played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

Ad

Coming in at No. 4 when India were 17/2, Iyer added 118 runs off 136 balls for the third wicket with Rohit Sharma. He finished with 61 off 77 balls, including seven fours, while Rohit top-scored with 73 as India posted 264/9 in 50 overs.

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Iyer for his innings and highlighted the change in his batting stance, saying:

“Shreyas Iyer played very well and built a good partnership. He made a slight adjustment in his batting. Actually, if you notice, earlier in Perth he used to go back and across, but here he was moving slightly forward, showing a bit of the stumps. What he did this time was try to position himself just over the middle stump again, and I thought that was a deliberate change he tried to make. He also batted well against fast bowling because India were 17/2 at one stage. After that, he naturally played spin very well. He played well.”

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, India couldn’t defend 265, with Australia winning by two wickets and 22 balls to spare. The 48-year-old noted that while fielding and bowling could have been better, it was India’s batting that was most disappointing. He said:

“In the end, the catching could have been a little better. The bowling could have been slightly better as well. We could have won, but who do you blame more? That is a big question, and I would say batting. In bowling, you can point out flaws, like something went wrong in bowling, but in batting, you cannot lose eight wickets in 45 overs. At one stage, you were 17/2. If eight wickets fall in 45 overs, then you are searching for answers that maybe weren’t available to you.”

Ad

With this win, the hosts secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, having already won the first ODI in Perth by seven wickets.

“There was no confidence in batting” - Aakash Chopra highlights India’s struggling area following loss in 2nd ODI

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted that batting has been India’s major weakness in the series, which has prevented the team from playing Kuldeep Yadav while maintaining depth until number eight. He said:

Ad

“In my opinion, batting is the issue. Because if your batting isn’t good, then your composition and combination also change. You don’t get the confidence to drop a batter and play an extra bowler at number eight, because there is a lot of noise about Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep. And I do agree, where Zampa takes four, Kuldeep could have taken three, controlling the middle overs and taking wickets.”

Ad

“But for all that to happen, there must be confidence in batting. There was no confidence in batting. This is perhaps a lesson for everyone, you cannot walk into a series really cold. As a team, you also have to think about this when organizing these small tours, because before them you don’t get proper preparation time. We were only talking about two people, Rohit and Kohli. But you should also think about others, like Shreyas Iyer who is just coming in. These are not the conditions you are used to practicing in, so the task becomes a bit difficult. Eventually, we fail,” he added.

The team is set to return for the final game of the series in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news