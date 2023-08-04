"That was the difference in the end" - Aakash Chopra on dot balls costing India the 1st T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra reckons the plethora of dot balls in India's innings proved to be the difference in the first T20I against the West Indies.

Rovman Powell and Co. set India a 150-run target in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. The Men in Blue failed to chase down the seemingly below-par score, losing the game by four runs and going 1-0 down in the five-match series.

While reflecting on India's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Tilak Varma for playing an enterprising knock. However, he pointed out that the other batters, including Suryakumar Yadav, were found wanting, explaining:

"Suryakumar Yadav, interestingly, was going at a run-a-ball, even though he hit two fours and a six as well. It means you played a lot of dot balls. India and the West Indies' fours and sixes were almost identical but our dot balls were at least 10 or 12 more than them and that was the difference in the end."

The former Indian opener feels the visitors should have kept more wickets in hand for the last few overs, reasoning:

"One very important thing was that runs were not scored in the last five overs (of the West Indies innings). Not even a single boundary was hit in the last three overs. The ball got old and it became difficult to play shots. It meant, when you came for the run chase, you needed plenty of wickets in hand for the end overs."

Chopra added that India could have alternatively gotten off to an explosive start, observing:

"Otherwise, you could have played the powerplay well and forgotten about the wickets for the end. If you score 55-60 in the powerplay, you rule the powerplay and then the game is very easy but that did not happen."

India were 45/2 at the end of the powerplay overs. That too was helped by the 17-run sixth over, with Varma hitting two sixes and getting four runs because of an overthrow.

"I won't read too much into it" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill was stumped off Akeal Hosein's bowling.

Aakash Chopra wasn't too concerned about Shubman Gill's mode of dismissal. However, he added that a bigger contribution is expected from the opener, saying:

"Shubman Gill was dismissed by Akeal Hosein. He got out to Gudakesh Motie as well, got out while stepping out both times. I won't read too much into it but he needs to score runs."

The reputed commentator pointed out that Ishan Kishan has endured a lean run in T20Is lately, stating:

"Ishan Kishan's case is actually interesting, not sure why that is happening. If we see his last 10-12 T20Is, his average is very less. He is in much better form than that. He is coming after scoring four consecutive half-centuries but he got out here as well."

Kishan does not have a great overall T20I record, having aggregated 659 runs at an average of 24.40 in 28 innings. He has endured a horror run in the shortest format this year, scoring 70 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.00.

