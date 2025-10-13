"That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart" - Former Indian coach's massive claim on Rohit Sharma ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said Rohit Sharma's recent transformation in fitness reminds him of the veteran batter doing something similar after his exclusion from the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad. The now-38-year-old debuted for India in the white-ball formats as early as 2007.However, he was omitted in a close call from India's 2011 World Cup squad, resulting in a turnaround in his fitness and performances since. More recently, Rohit was stripped of captaincy in the ODI format ahead of the upcoming Australian tour, following his retirement from Test cricket a few months back.Yet, the former Indian captain looked fit in a recent award ceremony in Mumbai, readying himself for the ODI series down under.Talking about Rohit's fitness transformation, Bangar said on Star Sports:&quot;The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we’re seeing a similar level of determination from him now. From 2012 to 2024, he’s had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it.&quot;Rohit's removal from ODI captaincy came as a surprise to many, considering he led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title in the side's most recent 50-over assignment. The veteran also led the Men in Blue to the 2024 T20 World Cup title last year before retiring from T20Is.&quot;Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge&quot; - Sanjay BangarSanjay Bangar believes that not being the captain will require Rohit Sharma to field at several positions on the field, something that his transformed fitness should help with. The 38-year-old boasts an incredible ODI record with over 11,000 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80 in 273 outings.Rohit's ODI captaincy numbers are equally impressive, leading India to 42 victories in 56 matches.&quot;It’s visible in his preparation and his mindset. It’s great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. Not being the captain, you don’t always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that’s a very positive sign,&quot; said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).Rohit Sharma will be back in the Indian jersey for the first time since March when the Men in Blue take on Australia in the first ODI in Perth on October 19.