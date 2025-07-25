"That was hugely surprising" - R Ashwin's massive statement after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left surprised by the fact that Team India skipper Shubman Gill did not turn to Washington Sundar for a single over on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors had six bowlers at their disposal in their new team combination, but the right-arm spinner was not brought on as the hosts slammed 225-2 in just 46 overs.

Team India were in desperate need of some control amid the pacers' wayward length, which the England openers completely capitalised on. Jasprit Bumrah lacked support from the other end as India could not make an impact with the new ball, forcing Gill to bring on spin from one end at the 25th over mark.

England were cruising at almost six runs per over when the veteran spinner was brought on. However, he conceded 11 runs off his first over as the hosts continued their free-flowing brand of batting. India were able to make a couple of breakthroughs before stumps, but with the support bowlers, including Shardul Thakur, conceding runs at an alarming rate, the absence of Washington Sundar was glaring.

Ashwin failed to understand how a bowler with the skillset of Washington Sundar was kept out of the attack when India desperately needed some control over the proceedings, in terms of plugging the run flow.

"What I found the most surprising today was that Washington Sunar was not given an over. That was hugely surprising. Last innings at Lord's, he picked up four wickets and ample control. Washington always bowls with control, and in today's game, where the run rate was over five runs an over, he was not given the ball only. I admit that Jadeja was brought on, he is the senior bowler and all that, but Sundar could have been given 3-4 overs from the other end," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further stated that the stage was set for Sundar to be introduced into the attack.

"There was a left-hander in Ben Duckett, he could have bowled around the wicket to Zak Crawley, keep it tight, stump-to-stump. When Liam Dawson can come and try and hold one end up, the Indian spinners also have skill. That would have given Siraj some rest as well. I feel that Siraj was overbowled, and he also overtried," Ashwin added.

Washington Sundar has bowled with an economy of 3.41 across four innings in the series so far, and was India's most economical bowler during the Lord's Test across both innings.

This is not the first time that the Men in Blue have been accused of underutilising the all-rounder's bowling ability. During the Boxing Day Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar trophy, fans and pundits slammed the team after Washington Sundar was brought into the attack as late as the 53rd over of the innings.

"It is probably looking really gloomy for them" - R Ashwin on Team India's chances in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

For the first time in the entire tour, India were arguably completely outplayed as England have taken a giant stride in the Test match. The Men in Blue's series fate could hinge on how they perform on Day 3, as England are in pole position to take the game away.

"If India do not pick Joe Root and a couple other wickets in the opening hour on Day 3, it is probably looking really gloomy for them. If India can manage to hold England to 400-425, they are in the game. But, if England bat big and score 500, Root scores a hundred, then it would be a real uphill task," Ashwin concluded.

Fifties from Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley helped England establish a solid platform towards the end of Day 2. With Ollie Pope and Joe Root still alive at the crease, followed by a lengthy batting unit, bolstered further by the inclusion of Liam Dawson, the hosts will have their eyes on a mammoth first innings score.

